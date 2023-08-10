Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of COHU stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

