11,678 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.