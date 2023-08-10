Bailard Inc. Invests $185,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 19.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.