ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Down 0.8 %

ePlus stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.70 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,898. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

