United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $179.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.04.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

