Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.90 mln EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.5 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

