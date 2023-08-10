Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) PT Raised to $6.00 at Benchmark

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

PGY stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 7.83.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

