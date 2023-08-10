Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $93.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

WELL stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

