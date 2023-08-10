Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.00 million-$756.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.33 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Avantax Stock Down 3.1 %
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
