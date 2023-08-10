Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 48.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 416,381 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Block by 14.2% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,183,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

