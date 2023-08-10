Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

EQH stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,118,000 after purchasing an additional 971,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

