Bailard Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ScanSource by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.6 %

SCSC opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.