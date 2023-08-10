Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $46.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.