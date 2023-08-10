Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.