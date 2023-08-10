Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,000 Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Daseke at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

DSKE opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.91. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

