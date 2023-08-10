Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

