Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,500 EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,804 shares of company stock worth $1,034,753. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

