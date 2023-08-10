Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,245.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,418.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

