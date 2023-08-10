Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.37 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 171.4% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

