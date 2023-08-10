Barclays Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $34.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,588. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APi Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 228,357 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 832,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

