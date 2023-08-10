Benchmark Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $38.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSXMA. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

LSXMA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

