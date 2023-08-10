Bailard Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

