Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QMCO. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QMCO

Quantum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.