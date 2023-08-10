Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,147 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.