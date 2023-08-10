Bailard Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.2 %
Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $364.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,398 shares of company stock worth $1,143,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.
