Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

ASB stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

