Elrond One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.71 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Elrond has a total market cap of $790.44 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $30.62 or 0.00103715 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008728 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Elrond Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,819,704 coins and its circulating supply is 25,814,552 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
