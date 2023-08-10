Bailard Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.05% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

