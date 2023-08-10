Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 71.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $412.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

