Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mayville Engineering worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

