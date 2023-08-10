Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

