Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $78,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,762,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 339,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.3 %

HWC opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

