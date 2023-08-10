Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,000 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,979,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 528,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 146,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,432,714 shares of company stock worth $155,670,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

