Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $74.69.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brink’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

