Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.77 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

