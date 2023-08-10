Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,862 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

