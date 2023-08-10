Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.