FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Issued By Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.57 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.52.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

