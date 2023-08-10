Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

