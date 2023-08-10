Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE ENB opened at C$48.97 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.63 and a 52 week high of C$57.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a market cap of C$98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

