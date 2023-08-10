Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$8.83.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.