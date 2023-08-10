FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $192.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $210.59. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion.
TSE:FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$1,146.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,004.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$944.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84.
In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
