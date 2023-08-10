FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $192.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $210.59. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$1,146.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,004.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$944.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.