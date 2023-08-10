Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$36.30 on Thursday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$37.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

