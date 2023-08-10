FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

