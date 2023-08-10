FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

