Rithm Capital Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.