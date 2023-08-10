Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Prothena Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Prothena Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $61.47 on Thursday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,333 shares of company stock worth $16,030,213 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

