FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.07) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.