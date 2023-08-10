FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Reduced by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.63 and a 52 week high of C$57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.