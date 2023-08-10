FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Algoma Central Stock Up 1.2 %

Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.